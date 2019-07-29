Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Tableau Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 966,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $97,273.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $269,063.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

