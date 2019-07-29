Contrasting WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 22.38% 8.10% 0.79% Timberland Bancorp 33.33% 14.59% 1.87%

22.8% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WVS Financial and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $12.47 million 2.75 $2.80 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $54.38 million 4.12 $16.72 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WVS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

