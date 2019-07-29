Contrasting Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reshape Lifesciences and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reshape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Reshape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reshape Lifesciences -2,297.23% -70.35% -57.75% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06%

Volatility and Risk

Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reshape Lifesciences $1.29 million 0.68 -$33.81 million ($6,714.95) 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,021.02 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.73

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reshape Lifesciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reshape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Reshape Lifesciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.