Contrasting ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Bancolombia (OTCMKTS:CIB)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get ANZ alerts:

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ANZ pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancolombia has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares ANZ and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.98 billion 2.06 $4.87 billion $1.73 11.14 Bancolombia $6.03 billion 2.03 $797.66 million $3.48 14.66

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ANZ and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bancolombia 2 1 2 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 15.03% 11.81% 1.40%

Risk and Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancolombia beats ANZ on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.