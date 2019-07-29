Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.61

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 44088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 65,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 170.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.