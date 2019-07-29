Compass Point Analysts Give Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) a $38.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

TRTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 87,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,731. Triton International has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $53,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Triton International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

