Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $13,859.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Standen purchased 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,722 shares of company stock valued at $144,229. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

