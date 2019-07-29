Comparing Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) & Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

21.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 19.97% 11.59% 5.49% Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monroe Capital and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $58.38 million 4.01 $5.85 million $1.57 7.29 Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.11 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

