Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Commscope were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 29.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Commscope by 11.6% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

