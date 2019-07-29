Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. TheStreet upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

