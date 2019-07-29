Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given a $129.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given a $129.00 price objective by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 967,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.58. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

