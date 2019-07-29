Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. 978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,924. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,764,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,877,000 after purchasing an additional 574,267 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 294,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 244,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,280,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 234,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

