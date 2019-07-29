Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.44. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

