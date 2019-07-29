Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $91,531,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $473,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,699,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $195,598,000 after purchasing an additional 782,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In other news, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,378. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

