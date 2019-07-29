Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,378. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.