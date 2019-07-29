CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,130,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 29,213,600 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $1,496,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,047.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $6.19. 8,036,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,932. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

