CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading Down 13.9%

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

CLARIANT AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

