Citigroup Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,681. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 28,899,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,860,000 after buying an additional 937,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,180,000 after acquiring an additional 920,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,413 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 12,753,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,999,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,401,000 after acquiring an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

