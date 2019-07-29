Citigroup Analysts Give Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) a $28.00 Price Target

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) received a $28.00 target price from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 3,076,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,366. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $802.66 million, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,057 shares of company stock worth $1,432,635 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

