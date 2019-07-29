Citigroup Analysts Give Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) a $67.00 Price Target

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given a $67.00 price target by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 3,778,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

