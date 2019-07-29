Citigroup Analysts Give Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) a $45.00 Price Target

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) received a $45.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87. Entegris has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Nicholas Burns sold 3,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $147,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock worth $2,514,479 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,124,000 after buying an additional 953,373 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.