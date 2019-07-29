Citigroup Analysts Give e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) a $13.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,905. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $841.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $145,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock worth $33,640,073. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.