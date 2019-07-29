Citigroup Analysts Give Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) a $394.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.32.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,159. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $230.93 and a 12-month high of $403.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.57, for a total value of $1,549,724.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock worth $2,230,975. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 171.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

