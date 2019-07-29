Citigroup Analysts Give Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) a $25.00 Price Target

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given a $25.00 price objective by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

ALKS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,839,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.94. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,926.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,080. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

