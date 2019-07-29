Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after buying an additional 70,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cimpress by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,780,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 166,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,600. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 62.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.