China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Shares Down 29.9%

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CHGI) fell 29.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

