China Biologic Products (CBPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect China Biologic Products to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Biologic Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBPO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

