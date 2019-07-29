Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,304,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 208,175 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $46.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Gabelli cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.