Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,304,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 208,175 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $46.47.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Gabelli cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
