Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

CHE.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.36. The stock has a market cap of $936.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

