Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total transaction of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.78. 2,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,400. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chemed has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $387.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.20.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.75.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

