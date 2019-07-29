Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

CSH.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.75. 272,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.29.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

