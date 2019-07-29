Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $138.70. 13,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,676. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.59.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

