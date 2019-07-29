Cfra Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.77. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

