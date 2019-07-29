Centrality Trading Down 7.5% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Centrality has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00286146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.01556684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00118927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

