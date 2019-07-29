CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.63. 9,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $656,420 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $21,969,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,259,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after buying an additional 330,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,579,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 142,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

