Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.72.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 513,415 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.