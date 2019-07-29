Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $65,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.28. 1,929,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.