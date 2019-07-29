Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Castlight Health reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $79,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 847.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.97. 356,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,996. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $416.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

