Caspian Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $49,977.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

