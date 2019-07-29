CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 13,894 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $1,323,794.16.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.34. 1,185,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in CarMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

