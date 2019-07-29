CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 13,894 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $1,323,794.16.
Shares of KMX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.34. 1,185,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in CarMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
