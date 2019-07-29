Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Given a $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARB. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 875,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Carbonite has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Carbonite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 5.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

