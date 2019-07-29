Capstone Mining (CSFFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.91. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.