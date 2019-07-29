Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

CSU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 169,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,298. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Plochocki purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,285.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,365,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,246. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 122,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Senior Living (CSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.