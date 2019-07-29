Canadian Metals (CNSX:CME) Trading Down 27.3%

Canadian Metals Inc (CNSX:CME)’s stock price was down 27.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 475,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Canadian Metals Company Profile (CNSX:CME)

Canadian Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec and New Brunswick. The company owns a 100% interest in the Langis project, a silica deposit located in the Matane region, Québec. It also holds a 20% interest in the Tetagouche, Silicate Brutus, Seignelay, Lac Robot, Baie-Trinité, and Mouchalagane properties.

