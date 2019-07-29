Canada Energy Partners (CVE:CE) Stock Price Up 100%

Canada Energy Partners Inc. (CVE:CE)’s share price rose 100% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 191,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 104,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $452,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Canada Energy Partners (CVE:CE)

Canada Energy Partners Inc operates as an independent natural gas exploration and development company. It primarily focuses on resource opportunities in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

