Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE CNE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 753,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.08. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.54 and a 52-week high of C$4.97.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

