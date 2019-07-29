Canaccord Genuity Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $110.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.89.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,474 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

