Canaccord Genuity Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $75.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $114.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.73.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68. iRobot has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 74,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iRobot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,809,000 after acquiring an additional 176,245 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in iRobot by 737.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,376,000 after acquiring an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 742,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

