Canaccord Genuity Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $53.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

MMSI stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

