Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.41

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and traded as low as $64.00. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.46.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

